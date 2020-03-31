Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pollack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patrick Pollack

Send Flowers
James Patrick Pollack Obituary
James Patrick Pollack, 72, of MaryD, passed away peacefully at his residence Saturday evening.

Born March 17, 1948, in MaryD, he was a son of the late Andrew M. and Stella Marie Zelonis Pollack.

He was a Vietnam Navy veteran, serving on the USS Intrepid with attack squadron 66 and retired as a mechanic for Bethlehem Steel.

James is survived by a brother, Edward J. Pollack; and companion, Diane Protivnak, MaryD.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday under CDC guidelines. Interment services will be in Sky-View Cemetery, Hometown, immediately following services. In memory of James, the family requests donations be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -