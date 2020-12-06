Home

James Peter Sisko Obituary

James Peter Sisko, 79, of Bethlehem, formerly of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born June 3, 1941, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Peter and Veronica (Barnes) Sisko.

Jim was a graduate of Pottsville High School, where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He served in the Navy from 1960 until 1964, and he worked as a crane operator and combo mill operator at Bethlehem Steel for 45 years until retiring.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Judy A. (Young) Sisko, on Dec. 20, 2009.

Jim is survived by two sons, James M. Sisko and his fiancee, Lisa Eisenhower, Hellertown, and Steven N. Sisko and his wife, Tracy, Walnutport; two brothers, William Sisko and wife, Diane, and Earl Sisko and wife, Barbara, both of Pottsville; two sisters, Theresa Freiler, Pottsville, and Joan Rarick, Orwigsburg; Godson, William Sisko, Enola; nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery, Port Carbon, at noon Saturday, Dec. 12, with Deacon Jack Quirk officiating. There will be no procession from the funeral home to the cemetery. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 6, 2020
