James R. Brosius Obituary

James R. Brosius, 73, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home in Frackville.

Born Oct. 28, 1947, in Pottsville, he was the oldest son of the late Clarence and Agnes (Boyle) Brosius.

James was Catholic by faith and a graduate of Cardinal Brennan High School. He served honorably in the Navy. As a civilian, he worked as an industrial pipefitter and master machinist. Jim had a wonderful, off-beat sense of humor. He had a great love of family, the outdoors, gardening and cooking. He was a member of Mensa and was still studying and learning new things.

Jim was also preceded in death by wife, Diane (Galgoci) Brosius, son, James T. Brosius, and first wife, Mary (Kline) Brosius.

Surviving are a son, Christopher Pellegrino, of Frackville; a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas P. and Eleanor (Blair) Brosius, of Centreville, Va.; two grandchildren, Jordan and Chris Pellegrino.

Funeral services will be private at a future date. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
