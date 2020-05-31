|
James "Jim/Poppy" Richard Kodlick, 77, of Beaver Springs, died peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, surrounded by his children.
Many labels can be used to describe who Jim was and what he did throughout his life - he was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, student, nurse, farmer and veteran - but it was for his larger-than-life personality and, most importantly, his unwavering love for and devotion to his friends and family that he will be remembered most.
Always one to make an entrance, Jim was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1942, in Coaldale, the youngest of three children to the late John and Catherine (Bachorik) Kodlick. He grew up in the tight-knit coal mining community of Tamaqua, spending much of his time during his youth among countless aunts, uncles and cousins, building bonds that he cherished throughout his life. During his early school years, he founded and led a "gang" named The Trojans, made up of cousins and neighborhood friends, who mostly delivered newspapers, did good deeds and played music together.
Jim was a 1960 graduate of Tamaqua High School, after which he attended the Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 1964. It was during this time that he met Susan (Rightmyer) Kodlick, who attended Chestnut Hill School of Nursing.
Jim and Sue married on Sept. 16, 1967, and shortly after, Jim entered the Army Nurse Corps in 1968 and served during the Vietnam conflict at the military hospital on Tachikawa Air Base near Tokyo, Japan. Sue joined him there in service to our soldiers by volunteering as a registered nurse. Jim and Sue spent two-plus years exploring the Japanese countryside, eagerly learning the local culture and customs, and making many friends and memories. It was likely there that their shared passion for travel began, enjoying cultural sites and capturing their adventures with black and white photography. Their time in Japan set the tone for a lifetime of cultural and artistic appreciation.
They began their family in Japan, welcoming their first child, son, Jimmie (James Richard II) in 1969. Upon returning home, they bought a farm and land in the Beaver Springs area to be near family. Jim and Sue began their professional careers in the area at Laurelton State Center, where he served as the clinical director for over 30 years. Jim also continued his education during this period, graduating from Bloomsburg University in 1976 and Penn State University in 1980 with a master's degree in education and counseling. It was during this time that Jim developed his lifelong love for Penn State Nittany Lions athletics, retaining season football tickets and attending countless games and tailgates with family and friends for over 40 years.
But Jim's true passion was family and creating a legacy. Jim and Sue expanded their family by welcoming their daughters, Susanna, in 1972, and Johanna, in 1978, and they focused on working their farm in their "spare time." Jim decided he wanted sheep, and so Kodlick Farms was established, and Jim delved into becoming a member of the local farming community. His hobby turned into many years of lambing, shearing and making hay while Sue built glorious vegetable and flower gardens and they reared their children to appreciate nature and the value of hard work.
Jim remained an active member of the military as an Army Reservist with the 316th Station Hospital Unit and was again called to serve in 1990 at King Fahad Hospital in Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Shield. Jim retired from the military after 23 years at the rank of lieutenant colonel. Jim was a decorated marksman, a true patriot and was an avid proponent of military tradition, honor and valor. He was extremely proud of his service to his country, as is his family.
Jim reared his children and enjoyed the good life with Sue for many years and they continued their adventures by exploring the globe from Galapagos to Alaska, Belize to Ireland, and many places in between. Jim was an outstanding steward of the soil, water and wildlife of Pennsylvania. He was an ardent supporter of fellow veterans and veterans' programs. In 1995, he became a member of the Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge 370. He was an avid sportsman and hunter and a long-standing member and Trustee of the New Milford Rod and Gun Club where he spent quality "man time" with his adult cousins and friends, and later his son and grandsons as they came of age. He also loved to share the experience with extended family during endless summer days of blueberry picking and swimming in the Schrader Creek.
But it was always the farm that was the center of his family. Jim loved nothing more than having his family and friends gather near his hearth and home. Jim had a deep intelligence and a wise sense of humor that he deployed with speed and precision. He was a steadfast, kind and true friend. He was a never-ending source of good advice and trustworthy information to all who confided in him. He loved his family more than anything, and his legacy is strong within each of them.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Sue, are his son and daughter-in-law, James and Marcia (Menihan) Kodlick, of Mechanicsburg; two daughters, Susanna (Kodlick) Jackson, of Winfield, and Johanna Kodlick and her partner, Anthony Lattarulo, of Lewisburg; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Paula Kodlick, of Arizona; one sister, Shirley (Kodlick) Gross, of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, James Richard Kodlick III, William Paul Kodlick, Elise Brooke Jackson, and Luciana Jane Lattarulo; cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.
