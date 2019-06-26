James Richmond, 85, of Tamanend, formerly of Park Place, passed away Monday, June 24, peacefully at his residence.



Jim was born in Park Place, March 15, 1934, a son of the late Ruth Davis and David Richmond.



Jim was a 1952 graduate of Mahanoy Township High School and attended McCann School of Business. He served in the Army, owned Richmond's Grocery and was a project engineer supervisor for PennDOT.



He was an active member of his community, serving in many roles at the First United Methodist Church, Mahanoy City; the Washington Hook and Ladder, Mahanoy City; Mahanoy City Fire Relief Association; Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 357, Mahanoy City; Caldwell Consistory Valley, of Bloomsburg. Jim was also a member of the Mahanoy Township 150 Club and the Mahanoy Township Planning Commission. He was an avid fan of Duke basketball, the Philadelphia Eagles and Mahanoy Area sports.



Jim was the husband of Helene Stief Richmond.



James is preceded in death by brothers, Jack and David, and a sister, Ruth Fegley.



James is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Piacenti, McAdoo, and Christine, wife of Andrew Hower, Leola; two sons, William, husband of Holly, Still Creek, and James Jr., husband of Grace, Hillsborough, N.C. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Pastor Brett Hower will officiate. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at UCC White Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.



