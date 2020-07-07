Home

James Robert Schlegel Obituary
James Robert Schlegel, 68, of Hegins, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

James was born in Hebe, Aug. 3, 1951, a son of the late Roy and Beatrice (Wolfgang) Schlegel.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was employed as a coal miner for 27 years, last working at Harmony Coal Mine, Mount Carmel.

He was a member of Mandata Legion Post, VFW and Valley View Gun Club, both of Valley View, and had been a member of the former Valley View Fire Company.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and gardening.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Schlegel, and a sister, Romaine Forney.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Monica (Bixler) Schlegel; they were married Sept. 16, 1989; a son, Roy, husband of Caitlin Schlegel, of Valley View; one brother, William Schlegel and his wife, Gloria, of Valley View; one sister, Ruby Boyer, of Myerstown; two grandsons, Robert and Michael.

A graveside service will be held in David's Cemetery, Hebe, at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o the funeral home, to assist with funeral expenses. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 7, 2020
