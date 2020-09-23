Home

Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
View Map
James S. "Lap" Nye Sr. Obituary

James S. "Lap" Nye Sr., 80, of Wiconisco, passed away suddenly early Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Jim was born in Wiconisco, Sept. 12, 1940, a son of the late Allen and Helen Hoover Nye.

He was an Army veteran.

Jim retired after 41 years of service from the former Alfa Laval, Lykens.

He was a well-known trap shooter, traveling to many states and winning numerous awards. He enjoyed shooting at Short Mountain, Hegins, Valley View, Trevorton and Elysburg gun clubs. Jim also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Deiter Nye, in 1983; a daughter, Kristi L. Wenzel, in 2000; two sisters, Barb Felton and Jean McCready; two brothers, Robert and Edward Nye.

He is survived by his companion of 29 1/2 years, Mary Bopp Taylor, of Lykens; a daughter, Kim Nye, of Martha's Vineyard, Mass.; a son, James Nye Jr. and his wife, Angel, of Palmyra; four brothers, Richard Nye, of Lingelstown, Gary Ney, of Williamstown, Scott Ney, of Williamstown, and Glenn Ney, of Muir; six grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Kayla, Rylee, Gus and Laura. Nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt. Burial will be in Calvary United Methodist Cemetery, Wiconisco. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the chapel. Please follow CDC guidelines. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers should be made to , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18157. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
