James Stratton "Tank" Miller, 77, of Pottsville, died Friday at ManorCare Health Services, where he had been a patient since January.
Jim was born in Pottsville, a son of the late Larry and Elva Hess Miller. He was of the Lutheran faith. He attended Pottsville High School.
Jim worked as a mechanic in various area garages, including helping his best friend, Angelo Chiodo, at Mutz's Garage, Pottsville. Also, he worked for years at Westwood Auto Parts, Pottsville, as a counter person. He was last employed at the former Cressona Aluminum as an overhead crane operator until his retirement. He was an active member of Good Will Fire Company, Pottsville, in his younger years.
Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing and working on cars. He loved cruising with his family in their 1948 Ford, going to car shows and vacationing at Lake George, N.Y. He especially enjoyed children and time with his family. He always was willing to help a friend or stranger who needed a hand. Jim loved animals, including the "pet" squirrels he fed. Back in the day, he enjoyed talking on CB radios and was vice president of a local CB club in Pottsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry, and a sister, Janice Burke.
Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Major Miller. Upon meeting Joyce in eighth grade, Jim said he was going to marry that girl. And so he did. He also is survived by a daughter, Heidi Fox and her husband, Dan; a son, Neal and his companion, Janet Brouse; grandchildren, Cody and Kyle Strause, Caleb Fox and Samantha Miller; a sister, Judy Imschweiler; a stepbrother, Marty Miller; cousins, nieces and nephews.
Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences to Jim's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 3, 2020