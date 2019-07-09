Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Resources
More Obituaries for James Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. "Jamie" Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James T. "Jamie" Coleman Obituary
James T. "Jamie" Coleman, 54, of Tamaqua, formerly of Valley View, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

He was born Tuesday, April 27, 1965, in Pottsville, a son of the late Thomas D. and Jean S. Wolfgang Coleman.

He was a graduate of Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, Mar Lin.

Jamie was a furniture refinisher at Valley Treasures Thrift Shop, Valley View, and then worked at Lessie's Garden Greenhouse and Gift Shop, Pottsville.

He was a member of Sacramento and Frackville fire companies, and the former Valley View Fire Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by two sisters, Linda J. Klinger and her husband, Dennis, of Valley View, and Donna L. Ressler and her husband, David, of West Chester, Ohio; nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial contributions can be made to Sacramento Fire Company, P.O. Box 54, Sacramento, PA 17968. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now