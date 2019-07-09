James T. "Jamie" Coleman, 54, of Tamaqua, formerly of Valley View, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.



He was born Tuesday, April 27, 1965, in Pottsville, a son of the late Thomas D. and Jean S. Wolfgang Coleman.



He was a graduate of Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, Mar Lin.



Jamie was a furniture refinisher at Valley Treasures Thrift Shop, Valley View, and then worked at Lessie's Garden Greenhouse and Gift Shop, Pottsville.



He was a member of Sacramento and Frackville fire companies, and the former Valley View Fire Company.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by two sisters, Linda J. Klinger and her husband, Dennis, of Valley View, and Donna L. Ressler and her husband, David, of West Chester, Ohio; nieces and nephews.



Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial contributions can be made to Sacramento Fire Company, P.O. Box 54, Sacramento, PA 17968. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2019