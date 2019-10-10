|
James V. "Bambi" Costanzo, 80, of Minersville, passed away Tuesday at Schuylkill Center with his family at his side.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late James V. Costanzo Sr. and the late Georgianna Sterner Costanzo.
He was a 1958 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, and was a veteran of the Air Force. He worked on highway and bridge construction before he and his wife, the former Catherine Baldessari, purchased Washington Hotel in Minersville in 1990. They retired in 2015 after selling the hotel. He was a former member of St. Ambrose Church, Schuylkill Haven. He was also a member of United Steelworkers Union. He enjoyed golfing.
Bam was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Costanzo.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Marlo Costanzo (fiance, Damian Beach), Minersville, Tami Yarnell (spouse, Glenn), Summit Station, and Jamie Crowe (spouse, Joseph), Pine Grove; three stepchildren, Ronald Witcofsky and Brian Witcofsky, both of Minersville, and Anita Mager (spouse, Paul), Mount Carbon; nine grandchildren, including Carissa Marie Mager, Nathan Paul Mager, Cassandra Ann Costanzo, Gregg Michael Costanzo and Camron Vincent Costanzo; a great-granddaughter; two brothers, Robert "Monk" Costanzo and Joseph Costanzo, both of Schuylkill Haven; a niece, Kira Lynn Gittleman; two nephews, Joseph and David Costanzo.
Interment with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Contributions are preferred to the () or the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org). Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. For more information, visit www.dutcavich.com.
