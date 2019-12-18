|
James V. Ogrodnick, 50, of Frackville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
James was born in Morea, Feb. 22, 1969, a son of the late Roseanne (Thornton) and John Ogrodnick.
He owned Jimmy O's Sports Bar, which he opened Aug. 30, 2011, for friends and family from near and far to come and enjoy sports and each other's company.
He graduated from Marian, Class of 1987, and McCann School of Business with an associate degree.
James was preceded in death by a brother, Brian.
James is survived by a daughter, Angela Ogrodnick, of Zion Grove; two brothers, Dr. John Ogrodnick, of Colorado, and Mark Ogrodnick, of Frackville. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Ann, 49 N. Line St., Frackville. Friends may call from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019