James V. Wixted, 57, of Ashland, passed away peacefully Friday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Hanover, he was a son of the late Bernard and Francis Dimmerling Wixted.
Jim worked as a state trooper for the Pennsylvania State Police for 25 years, before retiring from the Frackville barracks.
Jim was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Wixted, and his brother, Michael Wixted.
Jim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Laura L. Kennedy Wixted, Ashland; his son, James B. Wixted, Ashland; his daughter, Megan Wixted, Ashland; his sister, Marie and her husband, Jeff Schuler, Mountain Top.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Edward B. Connolly as the celebrant. Friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow at Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Saint Clair. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.
