Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
James Walter Stine Jr.

James Walter Stine Jr. Obituary

James Walter Stine Jr., 64, formerly of Gordon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

He was born Oct. 27, 1956, in Ashland, a son of the late James W. Stine Sr. and Gloria Carl Stine.

He was a graduate of Patterson School, Pottsville.

James was a member of Church of Christ in Christian Union, Weishample, and a former member of Gordon Fire Company.

"Reuben" enjoyed hanging out at Chicks cafe, and never hesitated in helping others around Gordon.

He kept busy doing word search books, adult coloring books and painting.

James is survived by brother, Roger J. Stine and wife, Christina, of Hegins; sister, Gloria Wise, of Hegins; brother, Terry L. Stine and wife, Deborah, of Gordon; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle, adhering to CDC guidelines, masks required and social distancing will be observed. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
