James William "Jim" Hollenbach, 53, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, surrounded by loving family in his home in Manteo, N.C.
Jim resided in Shenandoah for the greatest part of his life.
He was born June 11, 1966, in Shenandoah, to the late William and Charlotte (Hiney) Hollenbach.
Jim's personality was contagious. He was always happy, grateful and never considered anyone a stranger. Every conversation ended with a laugh as he was the king of one-liners … a come-back king! Jim was always excited to discuss the Shenandoah Valley Blue Devils football team and band, Michael Jackson, Reba, his two L's (sisters Linda and Lisa) and Dallas Cowboys.
Jim touched so many people's lives. He taught his family about acceptance, compassion, how to be nonjudgmental and to appreciate everyone in their lives. Jim was loved so very much by his family and will be greatly missed.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two brothers, Kenneth Hollenbach and William Hollenbach Jr.; his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Surviving are his loving sisters, Linda (Steve) Heller, Lisa (Robert) Mozdy, Barbara (Matt) Rainis and Ellen (Russ) Chupaska; one aunt, Evelyn Hollenbach; nieces, nephews and cousins; his cat, Sassy, who he also deeply loved and stayed by his side until the end.
Religious services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with the Rev. Mindy Heppe officiating. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing and visitation with the family will be held from 8 until 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Jim's name to Special Olympics. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
