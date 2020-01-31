|
James "Wit" Witkowski, 84, of Williamstown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
James was born April 27, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
He was a graduate of the former Williamstown High School, where he was a stand-out football player. James was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Lykens, and a social member of Williamstown American Legion.
He was retired from Fort Indiantown Gap. He resided in Williamstown his entire life, where he could be found walking several miles a day, having walked a few thousand miles up and down the mountain over the years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Salick Witkowski. James lost the love of his life, Judith Yanoscak, Aug. 31, 2019.
Surviving are two sisters, Helen Boldis, of Florida, and Dorothy Tomaszewski and her husband, Joseph Brick, of New Jersey; his beloved niece, Debbie Goodell, of Sayreville, N.J.; nephews; cousins and friends. James had a very dear and devoted friend, Charles Pinkerton and his wife, Molly, of Williamstown.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, from Our Lady Help of Christians Church with the Rev. Richard O'Nyamwaro as celebrant. Burial will be in Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Williamstown. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to his church, 732 Main St., Lykens, PA 17048. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 31, 2020