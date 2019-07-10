|
Jamie L. Schartel Kunkle, 35, of Columbia Street, Tamaqua, died suddenly Friday afternoon, July 5, 2019, in her home.
She was the wife of Jason S. Kunkle since April 23, 2004.
Born in Fort Stewart, Ga., she was a daughter of Douglas J. Sr. and Melissa A. Wendling Schartel, of Tamaqua.
Jamie was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member and past officer of the Christopher Columbus Italian Club, Tamaqua.
Survivors include her husband; parents; daughters, Norlina M., Mackenza L., and Nicole G., all at home; son, Tyler S., at home; paternal grandmother, Beverly Sheriff Schartel, of Pottsville; maternal grandmother, Betty "Sis" Gradwell Lechleitner, of Tamaqua; brothers, Douglas J. Jr. and wife, LeAnna, of Wilkes-Barre, Michael and wife, Stephanie, of Lykens; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial gathering will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Italian Club, 101-103 Schuylkill Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Blessing service will be at 1 p.m. Private interment. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton, PA 18071. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions may be made to the family in care of the Campton Funeral Home.
