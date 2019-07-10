Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Kunkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie L. Kunkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie L. Kunkle Obituary
Jamie L. Schartel Kunkle, 35, of Columbia Street, Tamaqua, died suddenly Friday afternoon, July 5, 2019, in her home.

She was the wife of Jason S. Kunkle since April 23, 2004.

Born in Fort Stewart, Ga., she was a daughter of Douglas J. Sr. and Melissa A. Wendling Schartel, of Tamaqua.

Jamie was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member and past officer of the Christopher Columbus Italian Club, Tamaqua.

Survivors include her husband; parents; daughters, Norlina M., Mackenza L., and Nicole G., all at home; son, Tyler S., at home; paternal grandmother, Beverly Sheriff Schartel, of Pottsville; maternal grandmother, Betty "Sis" Gradwell Lechleitner, of Tamaqua; brothers, Douglas J. Jr. and wife, LeAnna, of Wilkes-Barre, Michael and wife, Stephanie, of Lykens; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial gathering will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Italian Club, 101-103 Schuylkill Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Blessing service will be at 1 p.m. Private interment. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton, PA 18071. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions may be made to the family in care of the Campton Funeral Home.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now