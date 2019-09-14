|
Jamie Lynn Dermo, 33, of Shenandoah, formerly of Minersville, died Monday, Sept. 9, at her residence.
Jamie was born in Pottsville, Oct. 23, 1985, a daughter of Harriet (Thompson) Kostura and the late Richard T. Dermo.
She was a graduate of Minersville Area High School. She was employed as a clerk in several local businesses.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard T. Dermo.
In addition to her mother, Harriett and her fiancé, Craig Zurat, Jamie is survived by a son, Gavin, who was the light of her life. Jamie is also survived by two sisters, Desiree Long and Maria, wife of Dustin Miller; a brother, Michael, husband of Megan Kostura; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jamie was an advocate for both JDRF and for organizations whose mission statement was for the advancement of children with learning disabilities and special needs.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with the Rev. Dr. Krista Roehrig officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment shall be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to JDRF Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or any organization that supports children with special needs. Mahal-Ritzel funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
