Jane A. Siegfried Frehafer, 77, of Cressona, died peacefully in the early morning of Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in her home following a brief illness. Her family was present at her bedside.



Born in Pottsville and raised in Orwigsburg, Jane was a daughter of the late John A. and Jane A. Williams Siegfried.



She graduated from Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1959, and Penn Hall Junior College, Chambersburg, in 1961.



Jane was employed at the Sylray Garment Factory in Orwigsburg and later at the Schuylkill Country Club. She married Lyle K. Frehafer in 1964 and decided to become a stay-at-home mom.



Jane was a former treasurer of the Fort Lebanon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a very active parent volunteer for the Cressona Boy Scout Troop 130. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Orwigsburg. Jane loved flower gardening and took pride in having a green thumb; a trait -perhaps to her dismay - not inherited by her son.



Our mother was a lifelong caregiver to her family and neighbors. She was more than a stay-at-home mom; she was truly a homemaker. She was a beautiful and graceful woman in every way - very warmhearted, selfless and completely devoted to her family. She lived her Christian faith in the kindness she showed to everyone she met. It is impossible to put into words how deeply she will be missed by those who knew her. Your love blessed a family, Mom. "Now may the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you, and give you peace."



Jane is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Lyle K. Frehafer, 87.



She is survived by sons, Todd W. Frehafer, Cressona, and Richard J. Frehafer, New Philadelphia; a brother, Thomas Siegfried; sister-in-law, Yvonne Siegfried, Orwigsburg; cousins, David Siegfried, New Jersey, and Kathrine DiStefano, Massachusetts; a nephew, Kristin Siegfried, California; niece, Stephanie Gonzalez, New Ringgold; extended family members.



Jane's family appreciates all the support and encouragement her friends provided throughout her illness, and would especially like to thank the Heartland Hospice team for their care and professionalism. Services are private and entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. In lieu of flowers, you can best honor our mother's memory by resolving to treat others with charity, compassion and goodwill, for she was no stranger to any of them.



