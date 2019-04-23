Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane A. "Janie" Rupert. View Sign Service Information Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home 132 South Jardin Street Shenandoah , PA 17976-2225 (570)-462-0921 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane A. "Janie" Loughlin Rupert, 66, of Shenandoah, passed away early Monday morning at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.



Born in Shenandoah, Jan. 19, 1953, she was a daughter of the late John P. "Jack" and Pauline Wandzilak Loughlin.



Janie was a graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School and the Empire Beauty School, Pottsville.



Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a CNA at the former Pottsville Hospital for more than 20 years.



Janie was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed crocheting and had a fond admiration for horses. Above all else, her family was of most importance to her.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Charles W. Rupert.



Surviving are two daughters, Lisa Keppel and her husband, Gary, of Shenandoah, and Kelly Durham and her husband, Josh, of Boothwyn; four grandchildren, Karlee Keppel and Olivia, Jack and Gage Durham; two brothers, Dennis Loughlin and his wife, Cindy, of Morea, and Dan Loughlin and his wife, Dr. Jodi Piekarski Loughlin, of Shenandoah Heights; three nieces and one nephew.



Religious services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian will officiate. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit



Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 23, 2019

