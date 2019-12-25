|
Jane E. Ferrier, 98, formerly of Cressona, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, at Luther Ridge at Seiders Hills, Pottsville, where she had been a resident.
Born in Folsom, on Jan. 9, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Margaret (Kipp)Lee.
She was the widow of William Clair Ferrier, who passed away Jan. 25, 1996.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Ferrier was also preceded in death by her son, John Ferrier, on Oct. 5, 1972.
She was a 1939 graduate of Cressona High School, and a 1943 graduate of West Chester Teachers' College.
Mrs. Ferrier was formerly employed by the Cressona High School, retiring from the Blue Mountain School District in 1979.
She was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona, where she was a member of the choir, a former consistory member and a Sunday School teacher.
Mrs. Ferrier was also a member of the Cressona Historical Society.
She is survived by three sons, William A. Ferrier and wife, Frances, Cobolo, Texas, Lee C. Ferrier and partner, Ronald, Orwigsburg, and James R. Ferrier and wife, Diane, Schuylkill Haven; three granddaughters, Dr. Brook Banks and husband, Andy Miller, Chico, Calif., Lauren Ives and husband, Robert, Milton, Ontario, and Jennifer Ferrier and husband, Howard Cooper, Lake Wynonah. Mrs. Ferrier is also survived by great-grandchildren, Anna Banks, Ryan Banks, Ian Miller, Meghan Miller, Parker Ives, Delaney Ives, Brandon Ferrier and Alexandria Ferrier.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona, with the Rev. Kevin Fruchtl officiating. A viewing will be held from noon until the time of service Saturday at the church. Interment will follow the service at Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. At the family's request, donations in Mrs. Ferrier's memory may be sent to St. Marks United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 55, 30 Pottsville St., Cressona, PA 17929. To extend online condolences, visit, www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 25, 2019