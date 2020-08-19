Home

Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Jane F. Murphy

Jane F. Murphy Obituary

Jane Florence (Frankenstein) Murphy, 96, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at The Gardens at York Terrace.

Born Nov. 25, 1923, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late William and Eleanor (Edden) Frankenstein.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Pottsville, and was a Pottsville Area High School graduate.

Jane was a homemaker and devoted mother to her six children. She was dearly loved by her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl J. Murphy; son, David Murphy; son-in-law, Daniel Baskin; brothers, William Frankenstein and Joseph Frantz; sisters, Eleanor Melinchock, Hazel Ackalusky and Estelle Madara.

She is survived by sons, Steven and Kevin Murphy; daughters, Karen Baskin, Janice, wife of Jay Johnston, and Michele, wife of Richard Fries; sisters, Marie Caruano and Ruth Smigo; nine grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick's Parish, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
