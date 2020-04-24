|
|
Jane Frances O'Brien, 76, of Minersville, passed away Tuesday at ManorCare.
Born March 4, 1944, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Regina Helen O'Brien Bassininsky, Pottsville, and the late Peter Supko.
She attended Nativity BVM High School, and was a CNA for many years. She was of the Catholic faith.
Jane enjoyed taking care of family (especially cooking for them). She was a phenomenal cook, baker and homemaker. Jane had a passion for the beach and thoroughly enjoyed her trips to Virginia Beach to visit her daughter, Judy Withelder Sullivan. Jane will leave her family and friends lasting memories of all the family gatherings she loved so much.
She was predeceased by her former husband, James Albert Withelder; two brothers, James D. O'Brien and Kenneth Bassininsky Sr.
She is survived by three children, Judy (Withelder) Sullivan and son-in-law, Daniel Sullivan Jr., of Virginia, James R. Withelder and daughter-in-law, Patricia Withelder, of Minersville, and Christine M. Withelder, of Saint Clair; two siblings, Edward Bassininsky and wife, Barbara, Llewellyn, and Lisa Bassininsky and her companion, Elmer Strausser, of Branchdale; six grandchildren, David S. Bush, of Heckscherville, Brittany A. Bush, of Saint Clair, Joshua Withelder, of Mahanoy City, Jessica Withelder, of Minersville, Crystal Withelder, of Mahanoy City, and Lance Withelder, of Philadelphia; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express its gratitude for the kindness and caring from the staff at ManorCare, Pottsville, and Compassus Hospice Care, who provided extra special care to Jane in her final years.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville, on Saturday from 5 p.m. Visitation will end promptly at 7 p.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC and PADOH guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Private services for the immediate family will follow visitation. Donations to Judy Sullivan will be accepted at the funeral home to be used in accordance with the wishes of the family. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2020