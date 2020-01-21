Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Jane K. Hammond, 62, of Orwigsburg, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born Aug. 1, 1957, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Roland Miller, of Pine Grove, and the late Dorothy (Bretzius) Miller.

She worked for Verizon as a dispatcher in Hershey and more recently as a bus driver for the Pottsville Area School District and secretary at Hammond Mining Co.

Jane was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed canning and crafts, but most importantly she loved her role as Gammie. She could be found attending her granddaughters sporting events and activities. She was dedicated to cheering on Julia at her swim meets and Jillian at her soccer games.

Surviving are two daughters, Janice Balulis, of Saint Clair, and Emily Luckenbill, of Pitman; two granddaughters, Julia Jane Balulis and Jillian Emily Balulis; sister, Barbara Luckenbill; brother, Roland Miller II; two nieces, Judy Anderson and Sarah Coy.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17979. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PAHS Aquatics Parent Booster, C/O Kim Martinko, 17 Eastwood Lane, Pottsville, PA 17901. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
