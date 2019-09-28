|
Jane L. Werner, 94, of S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Nov. 17, 1924, in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Guy R. and Dorothy Bowman Lengel.
She was a 1942 graduate of Pine Grove High School and attended Cedar Crest College. She was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Tremont. Jane loved her family, friends and home. She enjoyed playing cards with the card club, trips to the beach in Avalon, N.J., watching sports, working the election polls and doing cryptograms. Jane especially enjoyed Thanksgiving. For that holiday her whole family was with her and she was very thankful for the memories.
Preceding her in death were her first husband, William E. Burke Sr.; second husband, William Werner; son, William E. Burke Jr.; a step-grandson.
Surviving are two sons, Timothy and wife, Megan Burke, of Port Orange, Fla., Frederick "Fritz" and wife, Heather Burke; daughter, Marcia Burke; daughter-in-law, Sally Burke; stepson, Craig and wife, Robin Werner, all of Pine Grove; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; five grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, with Father Paul Rothermel officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, PA 17981, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
