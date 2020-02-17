Home

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Jane M. Marx


1931 - 2020
Jane M. Marx Obituary
Jane M. Marx, 88, of Tremont, formerly of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16.

Born March 4, 1931, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late James and Mae Harner Fetter.

Jane was retired from the former Miller Sewing Factory, Port Carbon.

She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church, Pottsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Marx; two sisters, Joan Carpenter and Joyce Ferrier; two brothers, John and Bob Fetter.

Surviving are her sister, Shirley Grammer, Mechanicsburg; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt. Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Port Carbon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at . To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
