Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Jane Seewald

Jane Seewald Obituary

Jane Seewald, 87, of Orwigsburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Danville.

Jane was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Louise (Bubb) and Jesse Hughes Good.

She was the widow of Frederick Stanley Seewald Jr.

Jane is survived by her devoted niece and caregiver, Carolyn Waple; nephews, Steven and Jeffrey Frehn, Scott and Marc Seewald; friend, Elizabeth Cremo. She is also survived by her close friends and next-door neighbors who helped her greatly.

Services are private at the convenience of family and entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
