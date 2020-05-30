|
Janet C. DeLuca, 85, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, May 28, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born May 15, 1935, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Anna Hollenbach.
Janet was a 1953 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah. Then she worked in the local garment industry for many years. Janet was a member of ILGWU, Glovers Hill Ladies Auxiliary, as well as Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah. She enjoyed taking trips to the casino, reading and gardening.
Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Louis DeLuca; five brothers, John, Frank, Harry, Charles and Edward Hollenbach; one sister, Anna Stines; her pet Yorkie, Chloe.
Surviving are three daughters, Louise Bekisz with Dave, Debra Smith and Donna Donchak with Rick; two sisters, Shirley Mehs and Joann Andrews; two grandsons, Derrick Donchak and Aaron Bekisz; a brother-in-law, Joseph DeLuca with Estelle; nieces and nephews.
Private visitation will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, 218 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, officiated by Monsignor William Glosser. Private burial will follow in Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
May 30, 2020