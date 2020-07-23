Home

Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
1:30 PM
Schuylkill Memorial Park
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA
View Map
Janet D. Smith Obituary

Janet D. (Staller) Smith, 93, of York, died at Manor Care Health Services-Dallastown on July 13, 2020.

She was the wife of the late John S. Smith.

Born Nov. 25, 1926, in Auburn, she was a daughter of the late Raymond A. and Dorothy L. (Kerschner) Staller.

Janet was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and Auburn VFW Auxiliary.

Janet was preceded in death by a son, Floyd S. "Butch" Smith, who died in 2006.

Janet is survived by her daughter-in-law, Brenda Smith, of Red Lion; two grandchildren, Debra Laite, of Chambersburg, and Scott Smith, of Red Lion; three great-grandchildren, Riley Laite, Mason Smith and Reagan Smith; nieces.

Following cremation, a graveside memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, in Schuylkill Memorial Park, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven, with Jamie Barton officiating. Arrangements are by Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403. Visit www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2020
