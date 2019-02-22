Janet E. Garber, 93, of Mahanoy City, died Feb. 20, 2019, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born in St. Nicholas, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Maude Davidson.
She was a member of St. Paul's UCC Church, Mahanoy City, and a graduate of Mahanoy Township High School, Class of 1942.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood, daughter, Janet Blum, four sisters and seven brothers.
Surviving are granddaughter, Pamela Gerber and her husband, Daniel, Barnesville; nieces and nephews.
Private funeral service will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 22, 2019