Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Janet E. Levy

Janet E. Levy Obituary
Janet E. Levy, 79, of Brandon, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday.

Born in Pottsville, April 25, 1940, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Dalton.

Janet was a graduate and salutatorian of the Class of 1958 from Pottsville Area High School. Janet went to Pottsville just after the combination of the Port Carbon School Districts. She was proud of her Port Carbon roots and time in Pennsylvania. She was a lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan.

Janet was a proud Navy wife and mother for over 40 years to her late husband, Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Levy, and son, retired Chief Petty Officer Jody "Jay" Levy.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Levy, of Brandon, Fla., and Jody "Jay" Levy, husband to Lilia, of Valrico, Fla.

A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2019
