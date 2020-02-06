|
|
Janet G. "Dolly" Mertz, 91, of Orwigsburg, passed away with her loving family by her side Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Luther Ridge, Pottsville.
Born in Tremont and raised in Port Carbon, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Grace (Miller) Schroding.
Dolly was a graduate of Port Carbon Soldier's Memorial High School, Class of 1946. She then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education (1950) and a Master of Arts degree in counseling (1974) from Kutztown University. While at Kutztown, Dolly was captain of the field hockey team and a cheerleader, and later became a board member of the Alumni Association.
After marrying her childhood sweetheart, (Keihner), Dolly started the first kindergarten at Port Carbon Soldier's Memorial School. She later worked as a first grade teacher in Blue Mountain School District, a principal at Orwigsburg Elementary School and as guidance counselor at the middle school.
Dolly was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg, where she taught Sunday school and took communion calls to the elderly of the parish. Dolly loved the outdoor activities, including fishing, hiking and camping/RVing with Keihner and their friends. She was a counselor at Camp Chickagami at Sweet Arrow Lake, where she was in charge of the water sports activities. Her Orwigsburg Card Club Group was a great source of joy for her, along with her devotion to a succession of poodles. She was also a member of Orwigsburg Lionettes. In retirement, she remained active with her Class of 1946, always donating to Port Carbon Library and coordinating reunions. As a wife and mother, her family activities were the most important part of her life. She leaves behind many dear friends and devoted family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles Keihner Mertz, and a brother, Robert Schroding Jr.
Dolly is survived by two daughters, Janet Mertz Young and her husband, Gary Young, of New Tripoli, and Sandra Mertz and partner, Brian Sharrow, of Arlington, Va.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with the Rev. Michael T. Petresky officiating the celebration of life. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dolly's memory to either St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 215 N. Warren St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961, or Orwigsburg Veteran's Memorial Development Task Force, P.O. Box 157, Orwigsburg, PA 17961. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 6, 2020