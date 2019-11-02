|
Janet Kimmel, 72, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Janet was born in Ashland, Dec. 25, 1946, a daughter of the late Violet (Fertig) and William Lute.
She was a member of Friendly Holiness Church.
Janet graduated from Ashland High School and was employed as a nurses' aide at Green Valley Nursing and Rehab, the former Friendly Nursing Home, Pitman.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Betty Neumeister, Evelyn Francis, Donald and Roy Lute.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Terry Kimmel. They were married June 30, 1979. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Friendly Holiness Church, Helfenstein, with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Kent Straight officiating. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Memorial Cemetery, Lavelle. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements.
