Janet L. Bensinger, 88, of Orwigsburg, West Brunswick Township, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Orwigsburg Center.
Janet was born in Orwigsburg, on March 21, 1931, a daughter of the late Kathryn (Broscious) Gruver and Marlin W. Gruver.
She was the widow of Arthur O. Bensinger, who passed away May 15, 2016.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg, and a graduate of Orwigsburg High School, Class of 1949.
In addition to being a homemaker, she was employed at Kepner & Scott Shoe Co; WearEver Pen & Pencil factory and Argo Knitting Mill.
She was predeceased by a great-grandson, Alex Henry; her sisters, Shirley Hoy and Sylvia Shay; a brother, Thomas Gruver, and an infant brother, Lamar.
Janet is survived by five daughters, Kathleen Huntzinger, companion of Glen Berkheiser, Cynthia, wife of George Henry, Judith, wife of Brian Schaffer, Cheryl, wife of Wallace Kimmel, and Elaine, wife of Thomas Stephens; her son, David Bensinger; her sister, Gloria Jean, wife of Ronald Wessner, and a brother, Barry Gruver, husband of Victoria. She is also survived by grandchildren, Corey Huntzinger, Colleen Baer, George Henry III, Scott Henry, Stacy Schlear McDaniel, Christian Kimmel, Veronica Spink, Roxanne Kimmel, Megan Bensinger, Michael Stephens and Kyle Stephens, and great-grandchildren, Colton, Skyla, Kya, Kade, Lily, Rose, Coral, Myah and Nicco.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petresky officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Interment will be in Drehersville Evangelical Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 215 N. Warren St., Orwigsburg, PA 17961.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 4, 2019