Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home
19 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-1840
Janet L. Palmer Obituary
Janet L. Palmer, 68, of New Boston, Mahanoy Township, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, following a length illness at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Janet was born in the former Locust Mountain Hospital on April 1, 1951, a daughter of the late Anthony and Violet Vislusky.

She last worked as a cafeteria worker for the Shenandoah Valley School District.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Doris Vislusky, Maryann Palukonis and Roseann Pribish; a nephew, Michael Pribish

Janet is survived by her husband, James R. Palmer, and two sisters, Carol, wife of John Howchick, and Margaret Chesonis; a brother, Anthony Vislusky and his wife, Helen; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. July 10 at St. Teresa of Calcutta Roman Catholic Church, Mahanoy City. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Mahaony City, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, has charge of the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2019
