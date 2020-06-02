|
Janet L. Stauffer, 87, a former resident of Ringtown, currently residing at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.
Janet was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Bethlehem, a daughter of the late Bessie (Evans) and Archie Achey.
After graduating high school in Bethlehem, Janet married and began raising her family while she assisted her husband of 57 years in the daily operations of Edward W. Stauffer Funeral Home, Ringtown, until their retirement.
Janet was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown, where she was very active, and was a member of Dorcas Class. She was a member of Ringtown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the former Ringtown Lioness Club.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Stauffer, in 2007; by two sisters and two brothers, Georgine, Pauline, Leonard and Floyd.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki, wife of Dennis Hetherington, of Lewisberry, and Melodee, wife of Robert Stravinsky, of Ringtown. Janet is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer (Troy) Hardy, Jaime (Jessica) Hetherington, Joshua (Heather) Hetherington, Robert (companion, Dorothy) Stravinsky, Jill Simons and Holly (Daniel) Bindie; 17 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. Nieces and nephews also survive.
Janet will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Edward, during a private family service in St. John's Cemetery, Ringtown. Memorial donations in her memory are asked to be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown, or , N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is honored to serve Janet's family during their time of need. You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.
