Janet L. Zimmerman, 78, of Bernville, passed away Thursday at Future Care of the Chesapeake in Arnold, Md.
Born Dec. 23, 1940, in Donaldson, she was a daughter of the late Bertram and Violet Griffiths.
Janet attended Frailey High School in Donaldson. She then studied at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Md.
Throughout her life, Janet held several positions at local banks. After retiring, she worked in a hair salon as a receptionist and loved the atmosphere. Janet loved children and even had been a nanny for a few families. She enjoyed both playing and teaching piano to young children. Janet also loved dancing and spending time at the beach.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Glen Burnie, Md., and Christ Little Tulpehocken Church in Bernville, where she was a choir member as well.
In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her siblings, Kenneth Griffiths, Laverne Leffler, and William Griffiths Sr.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Donald W. Zimmerman Sr. She is also survived by her children, Donna E. Tscharner, wife of Chris G., Donald W. Zimmerman Jr., husband to Roberta E., and Wesley P. Zimmerman, husband to Beth A., all of Severna Park, Md. She is also survived by her siblings, Diane Shandri, Betty Strubhar, Ronald Griffiths and Dale Griffiths; grandchildren, Mark D. Wharton and Whitney B. Zimmerman; aunt, Merle E. Foose; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from noon until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Janet's honor be made to , P.O. Box 44478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2019