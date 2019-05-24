Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet M. "Judy" Fessler. View Sign Service Information Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home 24 East Main Street Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972 (570)-385-3381 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet M. "Judy" Fessler, 83, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, May 23, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.



Born in Pottsville on Sept. 11, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Glen and Lillian Schwalm Miller.



She was the loving wife of Guy R. Fessler.



Judy was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ Summer Hill, Auburn. She was formerly employed at Capital Finance, Gold Mills and Wright's Knitting Mill as a receptionist.



Judy is preceded in death by her brothers, Glen Miller and Richard Miller.



In addition to her husband, Judy is also survived by two sons, Roger Fessler, husband of Randi, Calif., and Michael Fessler, husband of Jackie, Summit Station; grandchildren, Ryne Fessler, husband of Amanda, Reisa Hardy, wife of Nick, Matthew Fessler, and Katie Fessler; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eloise Shadel, Norristown.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 30 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, Auburn, with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The family requests donations be sent to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, Auburn, PA 17922. Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To extend online condolences, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Janet M. "Judy" Fessler, 83, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, May 23, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.Born in Pottsville on Sept. 11, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Glen and Lillian Schwalm Miller.She was the loving wife of Guy R. Fessler.Judy was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ Summer Hill, Auburn. She was formerly employed at Capital Finance, Gold Mills and Wright's Knitting Mill as a receptionist.Judy is preceded in death by her brothers, Glen Miller and Richard Miller.In addition to her husband, Judy is also survived by two sons, Roger Fessler, husband of Randi, Calif., and Michael Fessler, husband of Jackie, Summit Station; grandchildren, Ryne Fessler, husband of Amanda, Reisa Hardy, wife of Nick, Matthew Fessler, and Katie Fessler; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Eloise Shadel, Norristown.A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 30 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Summer Hill, Auburn, with Pastor Kenneth McDowell officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The family requests donations be sent to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, Auburn, PA 17922. Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com .Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements and Riverside Cremation Services LLC, with the cremation service, both of Schuylkill Haven.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close