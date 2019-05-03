Janet M. Fickett Plasha, 48, of Andreas, passed away at the Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, April 30, 2019.
In addition to her loving husband and mother, survivors include two daughters; two brothers; three sisters; uncle and aunt; several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, in St. John 23rd R.C. Church, 307 Pine St, Tamaqua. Father John Frink will be the celebrant. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway, New Tripoli, PA 18066. Interment will be private.
