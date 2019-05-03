Janet M. Plasha

Service Information
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA
18066-4623
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's 23rd R.C. Church
307 Pine Street
Tamaqua, PA
Obituary
Janet M. Fickett Plasha, 48, of Andreas, passed away at the Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, April 30, 2019.

In addition to her loving husband and mother, survivors include two daughters; two brothers; three sisters; uncle and aunt; several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, in St. John 23rd R.C. Church, 307 Pine St, Tamaqua. Father John Frink will be the celebrant. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway, New Tripoli, PA 18066. Interment will be private.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 3, 2019
