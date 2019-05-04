Janet M. Fickett Plasha, 48, of Andreas, passed away April 30, 2019, at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia.
In addition to her loving husband and mother, survivors include two daughters; two brothers; three sisters; uncle and aunt; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, in St. John XXIII R.C. Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua. Father John Frink will be the celebrant. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway, New Tripoli, PA 18066. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to the funeral home for Janet's daughters' future education, made out to Bruce Plasha and/or "gifts in memory of Janet Plasha" sent directly to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences for the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 4, 2019