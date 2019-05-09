Janet Marie E. Covelusky, 63, of Frackville, died unexpectedly at her residence Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Born in Ashland, March 7, 1956, she was a daughter of Anita Navitsky Vinskie, Frackville, and the late Alex Vinskie.
She received her Holy Communion and Confirmation at the Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville.
She was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1974; graduated from the former McCann School of Business, with honors as a legal assistant. She also attended the Brylan Beauty Academy, Reading
She worked for the Internal Revenue Service, Fogelsville, as a data entry clerk.
Janet enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, bluegrass music and loved all animals.
In addition to her mother, Janet is survived by two sisters, Linda Tomtishin, Cressona, and Joanne Selconis, Jonestown; a stepbrother, Alex Vinskie, Philadelphia; nieces, Noel Zucas, Calif., Kim Lucas, Calif., and April Kissinger, Texas; a nephew, Todd Trynosky, Ariz.; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday evening and again from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 9, 2019