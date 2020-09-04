Home

Janet O'Lair, of Ringtown, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 3, 2020, at her residence.

Janet was born Dec. 30, 1933, in Union Township, a daughter of Emily (Klingerman) and Roy Swank.

She was a 1951 graduate of Ringtown High School, then moved to Claymont, Del., area where she worked in the clerical departments of Dupont Company, Claymont Steel, Colorado Fuel and Iron and later Phoenix Steel.

She last worked for and was retired from the Pennsylvania state educational system.

Janet was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and was a former member of various clubs and organizations in the Ringtown area.

She was preceded in death by husbands, William Lynch and Joseph O'Lair, and by her brother, Luther Swank.

She is survived by her son, William "Billy' Lynch, and her companion, Walter "Wimp" Shoup, both of Ringtown.

As per Janet's wishes, all services will be private. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Janet's family during this time of need. You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 4, 2020
