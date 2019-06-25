Home

Janice A. Webber

Janice A. Webber Obituary
Janice A. Webber, 82, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday, June 23, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Pottsville, Nov. 29, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Marion Brennan and Harry Eckert. She was the wife of Paul G. Webber.

She retired from HL Miller and Son, and also worked for Bill's Produce.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janet Webber; brothers, Harry, Ronald, Raymond and Robert; sister, Joanne; and an infant sister.

Janice is survived by a daughter, Joan M. Geary, Schuylkill Haven; a son, William P. Webber and Christine Metz, Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren, Kevin Geary (Jess), Cindie Burke (Jonathan), Jodie Wilson (Zachary), Jennifer Bachert (Kyle) and William P. Webber Jr.(Nicole); great-grandchildren, Hunter Jones, Paisleigh Wilson, Kellie Geary, Emilie Geary, Kevin Geary Jr., Mina Burke, Elliot Burke, Sophia Webber and Mariah Litton; brothers, David Eckert and Clarence Eckert, both of Pottsville; sisters, Nancy Neubling, Maryland, and Darlene Faust, Auburn; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 25, 2019
