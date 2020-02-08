|
Janice M. Gemmell, 79, of Mountain Top, passed away Thursday at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born in Minersville and raised by her late grandmother, Mary Kodash.
Prior to retiring, Janice worked in retail sales for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Surviving are her husband, Tom Gemmell; daughter, Trevi Labar and husband, John, of Mountain Top; a brother, Paul "Butch" Miller, of Pottsville; a cousin, Betty Bicht, of Marcus Hook; grandchildren, Naviah, Saphira and Freya Labar; nieces, Paula and Tracy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 8, 2020