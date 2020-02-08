Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
Mountain Top, PA
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
View Map
Janice M. Gemmell

Janice M. Gemmell Obituary
Janice M. Gemmell, 79, of Mountain Top, passed away Thursday at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Minersville and raised by her late grandmother, Mary Kodash.

Prior to retiring, Janice worked in retail sales for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her husband, Tom Gemmell; daughter, Trevi Labar and husband, John, of Mountain Top; a brother, Paul "Butch" Miller, of Pottsville; a cousin, Betty Bicht, of Marcus Hook; grandchildren, Naviah, Saphira and Freya Labar; nieces, Paula and Tracy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
