Janice Naftzinger Obituary
Janice Naftzinger, 82, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 15, at her son's residence, Friedensburg.

Janice was born in Lebanon, Pa., on Feb. 11, 1937, a daughter of the late Josephine (Miller) and Mervin Keller.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Rosalie, and brother, Joel.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda, wife of Rob Billet; and a son, Allen Breiner; a sister, Joan Ludwig; a brother, Mervin Keller; two grandchildren; a great-grandchild.

Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Janice's name may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St. Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 19, 2019
