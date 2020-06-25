|
Janice R. (Knittle) Norwich, 74, a lifelong resident of Frackville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Philadelphia.
Born in Frackville, Sept. 15, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Edna Knittle Moyer and the late stepfather, Theodore Moyer.
She was a graduate of the former Frackville High School, Class of 1964, and Alvernia College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, in 1998.
Janice was a member of First United Methodist Church, Frackville, and was an active member of the former St. Peter United Church of Christ.
She worked for Central Highway Oil Co. as an accountant for over 20 years and previously worked for local garment factories.
Janice was preceded by her husband, George A. Norwich Sr., in 2014, and a brother, Theodore Moyer.
She is survived by two sons, George A Norwich Jr. and his wife, Tammi, Frackville, and Bryan Norwich and his wife, Cheryl, Reading; grandchildren, Clarissa Norwich and her companion, Sean Fitzgerald, Donovan Norwich, Joshua Norwich and wife, Jocelyn, Andrew Norwich, Nina Minto and husband, Daniel, Christopher, Thomas and Mary Lynagh; great-granddaughter, Swayzee Norwich; and her faithful companion, Quint.
A gravesite memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville, with Rev. David Davis, pastor of First United Methodist Church, Frackville, officiating. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 25, 2020