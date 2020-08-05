Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Janine C. Schreck Obituary

Janine C. (Rink) Schreck, 60, of Minersville, passed away Aug. 3, 2020, of health complications at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Orwigsburg.

Daughter to the late Richard and Yvonne Rink, Janine was born June 1, 1960, in Cortland, N.Y.

She was an Air Force veteran and a graduate of Cincinnatus Central School. She was a long-time caregiver, avid bowler, loving mother and Oma.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Brian and Daniel.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan, of Texas, and Shannon and fiance, Kenneth, of Minersville; son, David and fiancee, Ashley, of Hazleton; two brothers, Dennis Rink and wife, Roseanne, of Harding, and JonPaul Rink and wife, Gina, of Scranton; grandchildren, Keegan Schreck, Bryden, Quinn Joseph and Madison Joseph; nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A burial will be held in Pharsalia Center Cemetery, Pharsalia, N.Y., at the convenience of the family. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 5, 2020
