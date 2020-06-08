|
Jarred Williams, 46, of Ashland, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence in Ashland.
Born Feb. 6, 1974, in Ashland, he was a son of Ronald Williams Sr., of Ashland, and the late Patricia (Crabtree) Williams, who preceded him in death in 2013.
He was a graduate of North Schuylkill High School and worked as a laborer.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Williams, in 1997.
In addition to his father, he is survived by a son, Brett Williams, Ringtown; two brothers, Ronald Williams Jr., Mount Carmel, and Greg Williams, Ashland.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ashland. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 8, 2020