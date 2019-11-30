Home

Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
Jason D. Williams Obituary
Jason D. Williams, 47, of Pottsville, died unexpectedly Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions be sent to Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, to help defray funeral expenses. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
