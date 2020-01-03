|
Jason Lee McClure, 45, of Wayne Township, Schuylkill Haven, lost his courageous battle with MSA on Dec. 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Pottsville, March 23, 1974.
Jason is survived by his father, Ronald W. McClure and wife, Myung Suk, of Schuylkill Haven; mother, Encarnason dos Ramos Silva, of Dayton, Ohio; girlfriend and best friend, Amber Artz, of Frackville; brothers, Jeffrey McClure, of Florida, John Mengle and wife, Kellie, of Dayton, Ohio; sisters, Brenda, wife of Mike Nickell, of Dayton, Ohio, Pauline, wife of Haley, of Cumberland, Miss., and Christina McMurphy, of Mississippi; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph's Polish National Catholic Church, Middleport, with the Rev Richard Wosiak as celebrant. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 3, 2020