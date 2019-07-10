Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Jason Patrick Fanelli Obituary
Jason Patrick Fanelli, 39, of Ashland, passed away suddenly July 4, 2019, in Ashland.

He was born Oct. 18, 1979, in Ashland, where he then lived most of his life.

He was raised by his loving grandmother, Sandra Cooney, Ashland, along with his mother, Lori, and aunts and uncles. Jason has two children, Chase Fanelli and Dillon Fanelli, both living in the area; a sister, Rachel Fanelli; cousins.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2019
