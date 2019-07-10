|
Jason Patrick Fanelli, 39, of Ashland, passed away suddenly July 4, 2019, in Ashland.
He was born Oct. 18, 1979, in Ashland, where he then lived most of his life.
He was raised by his loving grandmother, Sandra Cooney, Ashland, along with his mother, Lori, and aunts and uncles. Jason has two children, Chase Fanelli and Dillon Fanelli, both living in the area; a sister, Rachel Fanelli; cousins.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2019